COOKE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities said a missing 5-year-old girl was found Tuesday, February 6 under an abandoned house, and Cooke County Sheriff’s deputies arrested another juvenile in connection with her disappearance hours earlier.

Authorities said she had been sexually assaulted by a juvenile, according to a news release from Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert.

She was treated at the scene, the 100 block of Chisholm Trail in Pioneer Valley, was treated at the scene before being taken to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.

Child Protective Services is taking care of her now.

Another juvenile from the girl’s home was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Denison.

Investigators with the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, Texas Rangers, the Texas Department of Public Safety, officers from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice,and Child Protective Services helped find the missing child.

Investigators determined the girl was taken from her home during the night, was sexually assaulted in an abandoned home and left underneath another abandoned home until she was found.

Other children found in the girl’s home were removed by CPS and placed into foster care.

The investigation continues.

