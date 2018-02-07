CBS 11Kelly Williams (credit: Mansfield Police Department) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS […]
By Brittany Jeffers
Filed Under:Bedford-Euless Road, Car Crash, Highway 183, Hurst, Local TV, Texpress, Traffic

HURST (CBSDFW.COM) – Slick road conditions are being blamed for a deadly crash in Tarrant County.

Police in Hurst said that a man died early Wednesday after his pickup truck crashed into the barrier wall of the westbound Highway 183 TEXPress lanes, near Bedford-Euless Road.

Officials said that the man was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police said that there was nobody else in the truck with the victim.

Officials believe that speed was a factor in the crash along with slick road conditions caused by the rain and cold, possibly icy weather.

