HURST (CBSDFW.COM) – Slick road conditions are being blamed for a deadly crash in Tarrant County.
Police in Hurst said that a man died early Wednesday after his pickup truck crashed into the barrier wall of the westbound Highway 183 TEXPress lanes, near Bedford-Euless Road.
Officials said that the man was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
Police said that there was nobody else in the truck with the victim.
Officials believe that speed was a factor in the crash along with slick road conditions caused by the rain and cold, possibly icy weather.
