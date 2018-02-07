GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – A 24-year-old woman was found floating in the pool of a fitness center where friends say she was secretly living for a week.
Jamila Hashim is on life support at Baylor Scott and White hospital in Grapevine. A gym member discovered her body in the pool Sunday morning.
Jamila Hashim, 24 (photo credit: Hashim family)
Hashim worked in the spa section at the popular Life Time Fitness gym in Colleyville.
Her friends say she was having trouble finding a place to live. How she managed to live at the gym undetected and how she died are all unanswered questions.
Gym members are also expressing concerns that the pool was never closed, nor were they notified of the incident.
Hashim’s parents arrived from overseas Tuesday night.
Colleyville police say they don’t expect foul play.
Life Time Fitness sent CBS11 the following statement:
“Out of respect for the family, we’re unable to comment.”
