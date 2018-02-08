COLLEYVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – Influenza A (H1N1) killed a 27-year-old man who friends say was the picture of health.
Jeremy Westerman coached health and fitness, choosing a profession in personal training as a way to give back.
“He said, ‘Dad, this is another way of me helping other people. I want to help people, and I know I can,’ ” recalled Jeremy’s father, Marty Westerman.
Jeremy’s parents said he began feeling lethargic and nauseated a few months ago. On January 2, he became violently ill and went to bed after spiking a high fever.
Westerman never woke up.
“As a parent, that’s a major shock. This is something we did not expect,” said Marty Westerman.
The family learned this week that Influenza A was the cause of death, with a secondary cause of an adrenal insufficiency that likely made Jeremy susceptible to the virus.
“I just felt like it was just… like a senseless death,” said mom Diana.
“He was in such good health. He was a trainer. He worked out all the time. And for it to take him like it did, it’s absolutely terrifying,” said Marty Westerman.