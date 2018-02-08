CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
COLLEYVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – Influenza A (H1N1) killed a 27-year-old man who friends say was the picture of health.

Jeremy Westerman coached health and fitness, choosing a profession in personal training as a way to give back.

“He said, ‘Dad, this is another way of me helping other people. I want to help people, and I know I can,’ ” recalled Jeremy’s father, Marty Westerman.

jeremy westerman Flu Claims 27 Year Old Fitness Trainers Life

Jeremy Westerman, 27 (photo courtesy: Twitter)

Jeremy’s parents said he began feeling lethargic and nauseated a few months ago. On January 2, he became violently ill and went to bed after spiking a high fever.

Westerman never woke up.

“As a parent, that’s a major shock. This is something we did not expect,” said Marty Westerman.

The family learned this week that Influenza A was the cause of death, with a secondary cause of an adrenal insufficiency that likely made Jeremy susceptible to the virus.

“I just felt like it was just… like a senseless death,” said mom Diana.

“He was in such good health. He was a trainer. He worked out all the time. And for it to take him like it did, it’s absolutely terrifying,” said Marty Westerman.

