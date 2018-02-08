RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have released the name of the man accused of shooting and killing a Richardson police officer and a civilian on Wednesday evening. Brandon De McCall, 26, is in custody and is facing several charges including Capital Murder of a Peace Officer.

The police officer, whose name has not been released, was shot after he responded to a call about a disturbance at the Breckinridge Point Apartments, near Renner Road and North Star Road, around 7 p.m.

After allegedly shooting the officer, McCall barricaded himself inside one of the apartments for more than four hours. The wounded 37-year-old officer was rushed to Medical City Plano but died from his injuries. He was shot in the neck.

We are confirming that we have lost one of our own. Our officer is deceased. We are not identifying him at this time. We ask for your prayers during this tragedy. Thank you. — Richardson Police (@RichardsonTX_PD) February 8, 2018

Early Thursday morning police also identified the civilian victim killed as Rene Gamez. Police say the 30-year-old lived in the apartment where McCall held police at bay and that he knew the accused gunman. The exact relationship between the two men, if any, isn’t known.

People who knew Gamez took to social media saying their friend was “sweet” and always “the life of the party.”

The standoff kept residents sheltered in their apartments as McCall randomly firing shots throughout the evening. Ultimately McCall surrendered after officers pumped tear gas into the unit. Witnesses said he shouted “I’m sorry” as he was taken into custody.

McCall does have a criminal history. In 2016 he was arrested by Richardson police for possession of controlled substance. Last summer McCall was committed to a mental hospital for threatening to jump off a bridge and telling the arresting officers that he wanted to be taken to a doctor and “put to sleep permanently.”

Resident Chrystal Shaw said she sheltered inside her apartment for hours. “The gunfire was very, very loud. It seemed like he was firing about eight or nine rounds and then for about five minutes it would get quiet and then he would shoot again.”

The hearts and soul of Texas mourn with you. Your loss is a loss to all law enforcement and everyone in our great state. Texas will honor the lost officer with the dignity he deserves. May God rest his soul. And may his legacy live on in others' service. #txlege #BackTheBlue https://t.co/oEetBYgN6x — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 8, 2018

After the shooting Governor Greg Abbott sent his condolences to the Richardson Police Department on Twitter saying “Your loss is a loss to all law enforcement and everyone in our great state. Texas will honor the lost officer with the dignity he deserves.”

Governor Abbott will meet privately with Richardson police Chief Jimmy Spivey this afternoon.

The officer who lost his life is the first Richardson police officer to be killed in the line of duty since the department was first organized in 1955. A memorial for the officer has been started on a cruiser parked outside RPD headquarters and the flag has been lowered to half-staff.

Sources tell CBS 11 News the fallen officer was married with two young children.