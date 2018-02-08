CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
WATCH NOW: Richardson Police press conference on the investigation into the shooting death of an officer.
UPDATED: February 8, 2018  11:04 AM
Filed Under:Brandon De McCall, Brekinridge Point apartments, capital murder, capital murder of a peace officer, gunman, Local TV, Officer Killed, Officer Shot, Police Officer Death, Police Officer Killed, Police officer Shot, Richardson Police, Richardson Police Department

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM)Police have released the name of the man accused of shooting and killing a Richardson police officer and a civilian on Wednesday evening. Brandon De McCall, 26, is in custody and is facing several charges including Capital Murder of a Peace Officer.

brandon mccall Police Name Suspect Accused Of Killing Richardson Officer & Civilian

(credit: Richardson Police Department)

The police officer, whose name has not been released, was shot after he responded to a call about a disturbance at the Breckinridge Point Apartments, near Renner Road and North Star Road, around 7 p.m.

After allegedly shooting the officer, McCall barricaded himself inside one of the apartments for more than four hours. The wounded 37-year-old officer was rushed to Medical City Plano but died from his injuries. He was shot in the neck.

Early Thursday morning police also identified the civilian victim killed as Rene Gamez. Police say the 30-year-old lived in the apartment where McCall held police at bay and that he knew the  accused gunman. The exact relationship between the two men, if any, isn’t known.

People who knew Gamez took to social media saying their friend was “sweet” and always “the life of the party.”

richardson police officer shooting apartments Police Name Suspect Accused Of Killing Richardson Officer & Civilian

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

The standoff kept residents sheltered in their apartments as McCall randomly firing shots throughout the evening. Ultimately McCall surrendered after officers pumped tear gas into the unit. Witnesses said he shouted “I’m sorry” as he was taken into custody.

McCall does have a criminal history. In 2016 he was arrested by Richardson police for possession of controlled substance. Last summer McCall was committed to a mental hospital for threatening to jump off a bridge and telling the arresting officers that he wanted to be taken to a doctor and “put to sleep permanently.”

Resident Chrystal Shaw said she sheltered inside her apartment for hours. “The gunfire was very, very loud. It seemed like he was firing about eight or nine rounds and then for about five minutes it would get quiet and then he would shoot again.”

After the shooting Governor Greg Abbott sent his condolences to the Richardson Police Department on Twitter saying “Your loss is a loss to all law enforcement and everyone in our great state.  Texas will honor the lost officer with the dignity he deserves.”

Governor Abbott will meet privately with Richardson police Chief Jimmy Spivey this afternoon.

fallen rpd memorial Police Name Suspect Accused Of Killing Richardson Officer & Civilian

The officer who lost his life is the first Richardson police officer to be killed in the line of duty since the department was first organized in 1955. A memorial for the officer has been started on a cruiser parked outside RPD headquarters and the flag has been lowered to half-staff.

Sources tell CBS 11 News the fallen officer was married with two young children.

Comments (2)

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch