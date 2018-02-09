CBS 11Dr. Donald Ozumba (credit: McKinney Police Department) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook […]
Filed Under:credit, Data Breach, Equifax, Equifax data breach, Senate, Senate Banking Committee

DALLAS (AP) – Equifax has disclosed to lawmakers that its data breach exposed more of consumers’ personal information than the company first made public last year.

Equifax Hack Put More Info At Risk Than Consumers Knew

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 03: Former Equifax CEO Richard Smith testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee\’s Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection Subcommittee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill October 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. Smith stepped down as CEO of Equifax last month after it was reported that hackers broke into the credit reporting agency and made off with the personal information of nearly 145 million Americans. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The credit reporting company submitted paperwork to the Senate Banking Committee showing criminals accessed information such as tax identification numbers, email addresses, phone numbers and more.

That is beyond the information the company disclosed in September when it reported that a data breach exposed the personal information of 145.5 million consumers. The company originally said that the information accessed included names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and — in some cases — driver’s license numbers and credit card numbers.

Atlanta-based Equifax said it was not trying to mislead consumers, it simply decided to share the information that affected the greatest number of people.

