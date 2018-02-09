FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Attorneys for a former TCU football player are continuing to investigate the environment inside the successful college program. While they’re focused on the experience of one player, the suit could have a larger impact.

Once one of the fastest men on the football field, Kolby Listenbee’s run toward a pro-football career slowed, after a pelvic injury while playing for TCU in 2015. This month he sued the school, coaches and the Big 12 Conference in an effort to recover potential lost NFL paychecks.

“But obviously it has probably bigger ramifications,” said Listenbee’s attorney Derek Potts, who said “yes” when asked if he meant ramifications for the sport of football as a whole.

Potts said the suit is focused on Listenbee’s treatment specifically.

It claims coaches “pressured, and threatened…” him to play, while doctor’s injections “were deteriorating Kolby’s cartilage, muscles.”

“A school such as TCU or any football program, has a duty to protect its students from any injury, and that’s what the lawsuits about,” Potts said.

Potts said his firm is also continuing to look at the overall environment inside the TCU football program.

“The investigation is ongoing into potentially, other incidents,” he said. “And I’m sure as discovery proceeds in the case, if those exist they’ll come to light.”

Listenbee is still on the reserve list for the Indianapolis Colts, but his Potts said a steel plate a specialist put in after he left TCU, has limited his movement on the field.

TCU has filed its own lawsuit against Listenbee. It argues doctors who treated him did not technically work for the school, and that the case should be handled under Texas Medical Liability laws, which can limit damages received.

The school’s attorneys were not available for comment Friday on the case.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)