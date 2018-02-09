CBS 11Dr. Donald Ozumba (credit: McKinney Police Department) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook […]
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Attorneys for a former TCU football player are continuing to investigate the environment inside the successful college program. While they’re focused on the experience of one player, the suit could have a larger impact.

Once one of the fastest men on the football field, Kolby Listenbee’s run toward a pro-football career slowed, after a pelvic injury while playing for TCU in 2015. This month he sued the school, coaches and the Big 12 Conference in an effort to recover potential lost NFL paychecks.

tcu2 Former TCU WR Kolby Listenbee Lawsuit May Impact Football Program

 Kolby Listenbee (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

“But obviously it has probably bigger ramifications,” said Listenbee’s attorney Derek Potts, who said “yes” when asked if he meant ramifications for the sport of football as a whole.

Potts said the suit is focused on Listenbee’s treatment specifically.

It claims coaches “pressured, and threatened…” him to play, while doctor’s injections “were deteriorating Kolby’s cartilage, muscles.”

“A school such as TCU or any football program, has a duty to protect its students from any injury, and that’s what the lawsuits about,” Potts said.

Potts said his firm is also continuing to look at the overall environment inside the TCU football program.

“The investigation is ongoing into potentially, other incidents,” he said. “And I’m sure as discovery proceeds in the case, if those exist they’ll come to light.”

Listenbee is still on the reserve list for the Indianapolis Colts, but his Potts said a steel plate a specialist put in after he left TCU, has limited his movement on the field.

TCU has filed its own lawsuit against Listenbee. It argues doctors who treated him did not technically work for the school, and that the case should be handled under Texas Medical Liability laws, which can limit damages received.

The school’s attorneys were not available for comment Friday on the case.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

