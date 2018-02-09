HILL COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Hill County deputies today found at least 17 dead cows on a 840-acre ranch near Waco.
“We started monitoring the herd (of about 350-375 cows for health issues) back in December. An animal control officer came out and saw that there wasn’t enough hay for the animals. So she entered into an agreement with a local cowboy to feed the animals… but that only last a couple weeks,” said Chief Rick White with the Hill County Sheriffs.
Only 5 percent of the herd is healthy, according to Chief White. Deputies seized 220 of the animals after receiving photos of the dead animals piled up.
They are moving all the cattle to a nearby auction house for parasite treatment.
Chief White didn’t comment on who’s responsible, however, the owner isn’t in custody but may face charges.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)