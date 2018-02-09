LOCUST GROVE, Ga. (CBSNEWS) – Three law enforcement officers were shot while serving a warrant in central Georgia Friday morning, one fatally, officials say. The suspect in the incident is dead.

One Locust Grove Police Department officer and two Henry County deputies were shot inside a home in Locust Grove, Henry County Sheriff Keith McBrayer told reporters. The Locust Grove officer died at the scene.

One of the deputies was shot through his bullet proof vest in the stomach and is undergoing surgery, McBrayer said. The other deputy’s vest stopped the bullet, and he was listed in fair condition.

McBrayer said the two deputies had responded to the home around 10:53 a.m. to serve a warrant on charges out of the Locust Grove municipal court for failure to appear. They talked to the subject of the warrant for about ten minutes before they tried to take him into custody. When he wouldn’t cooperate, they called the Locust Grove officer for backup, McBrayer said.

About three minutes after the Locust Grove officer arrived, there was an altercation, and that’s when the officer, deputies and suspect were shot. McBrayer couldn’t speak to how many shots were fired, who fired the shot that killed the suspect, or what kind of weapons were involved.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

