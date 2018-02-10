WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – The Weatherford community is heartbroken Saturday after a teenager’s tragic death. Police say a 15-year-old boy was hit and killed on Interstate 20 Friday night.
Ryan Segar’s family says he was trying to cross the highway on his bike when he struck and killed.
The family says he went out to see a movie with friends when at around 8 p.m. Friday, he got on his bike and tried to cross I-20 near the South Main Street bridge in Weatherford.
His family was heartbroken after they say they saw the sirens earlier that evening but had no idea it could be about their son.
That same night, the Segars say they got a knock at their door from police.
“With anyone who’ve ever been a parent before… if they’ve ever been annoying, remember they’re just kids,” said father Jason Segar. “I miss him so much.”
Police say it appears the driver who hit Ryan was not at fault, and the Segars say they don’t blame the driver either.