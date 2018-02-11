Photo: Robert Flagg/CBSDFW
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Two men have died after a violent crash this morning in Northwest Dallas.
It happened just after 2 a.m. on Walnut Hill lane east of Webb Chapel Road.
Police tell us a Ford Mustang rear-ended another vehicle at a high rate of speed.
The driver of the Mustang was taken to the hospital. The two men in car that was hit were pronounced dead on scene.
No word on how the Mustang driver is doing.
Police told us they believed impaired driving and speed were factors in the crash.
The Dallas County Medical Examiner was called to the scene along with Dallas traffic investigators.
Walnut Hill Lane was closed for hours while police investigated and cleared debris from the street.
The names of those involved were not released early Sunday.