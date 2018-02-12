ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington city council will take up a controversial ordinance that restricts how long people can park on city streets.
The council plans to issue tickets to vehicles parked in the same spot on Arlington streets and alleys for more than 24-hours. According to the ordinance, those vehicles could be towed after 48-hours. That means residents would have to move their cars every day to avoid a fine.
Council members say the move is a response to complaints about what they call ‘nuisance parking’ in neighborhoods near stadiums, and is at least partly linked to a large number of Air B-n-B rentals in the entertainment district.
The council voted unanimously to implement the ban and takes a second reading of the amendment at tomorrow’s city council meeting.