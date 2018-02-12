SAN DIEGO (105.3 The Fan) – Former Rangers pitcher Esteban Loaiza is facing felony drug charges after he was caught transporting 20 kilos (over 44 pounds of heroin or cocaine, according to Yahoo’s Jeff Passan.
Police records show that Loaiza, the second-winningest pitcher from Mexico, was caught in San Diego.
Loaiza pitched for Texas from 1998-2000. He was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for Mr. Ranger Michael Young and Darwin Cubillan.
He’s currently being held on a bail amount of $200,000.
