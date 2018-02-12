CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:MLB, Roy Halladay, Roy Halladay Jersey Retirement, toronto blue jays

TORONTO (AP) – Roy Halladay’s No. 32 will be retired by the Toronto Blue Jays before their opener against the New York Yankees on March 29.

gettyimages 88820226 Halladays No. 32 Will Be Retired By Blue Jays Before Opener

NEW YORK – JULY 04: Roy Halladay #32 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the New York Yankees on July 4, 2009 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Halladay died at age 40 on Nov. 7 when the plane he was piloting crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

Toronto will wear a No. 32 patch on its uniforms this season. Roberto Alomar’s No. 12 in the only other player whose number was retired by the Blue Jays.

“Through Roy’s values, pride, work ethic, and perseverance, he epitomized what it means to be a Blue Jay,” team president Mark Shapiro said in a statement Monday. “And while his legacy is clear, it goes far beyond the number on his back or his on-field accomplishments, serving as a shining example of how to live a meaningful life and positively impact others.”

Halladay spent 12 of his 16 big league seasons with Toronto and went 148-75 for the Blue Jays with six All-Star selections. He won the 2003 AL Cy Young Award after winning a club-record 22 games. Halladay spent his last four seasons with Philadelphia.

