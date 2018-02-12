CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

WYLIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A dedicated officer, a devoted father, and an all around great guy… that’s how people are remembering Richardson police Officer David Sherrard, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Tributes honoring the fallen officer continue today. We’ve seen blue ribbons all across the city of Richardson, at the police department and in Officer Sherrard’s neighborhood.

Today at McMillian Junior High School in Wylie, where his daughters attend classes, students and teachers will wear blue to honor and remember Officer Sherrard and show their support for his family.

On Sunday night family, friends and total strangers came together at the Richardson Civic Center for a candlelight vigil. Hundreds braved the bitter cold to honor the 14-year department veteran, who was remembered for his funny personality and a working professionalism that left a lasting impact on his colleagues and the public he served.

Officer Sherrard’s wife and daughters were surrounded by support as fellow police officers and friends addressed the crowd.

“When a police officer or fireman dies a little bit of us goes to heaven with him… every one of us,” said retired RPD officer Morris McGowan. Sherrard’s sister, Crystal, spoke of the loss to those who loved her brother most. “I can’t think of a better husband or a better father and I know they’re going to miss him so much,” she said.

As loved ones prepare to bury a fallen hero the Richardson community is offering all the support they can. Police Chief Jim Spivey said, “We’ve lost an amazing part of our police department, a leader, the guy who picked us up. The guy who carried us.”

In addition to those in Wylie, students and staff in the Mesquite Independent School District will wear blue today. Officer Sherrard was a graduate of Mesquite High School.

screen shot 2018 02 09 at 2 14 35 pm North Texas ISDs Wear Blue To Honor Fallen Richardson Officer

Sherrard funeral information

A memorial continues to grow outside Richardson police headquarters as North Texans remember Ofc. Sherrard.

Funeral services for Officer David Sherrard will be held Tuesday, February 13 at 2:00 p.m. at Watermark Community Church located at 7540 LBJ Freeway in Dallas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch