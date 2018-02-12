WYLIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A dedicated officer, a devoted father, and an all around great guy… that’s how people are remembering Richardson police Officer David Sherrard, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Tributes honoring the fallen officer continue today. We’ve seen blue ribbons all across the city of Richardson, at the police department and in Officer Sherrard’s neighborhood.

Today at McMillian Junior High School in Wylie, where his daughters attend classes, students and teachers will wear blue to honor and remember Officer Sherrard and show their support for his family.

On Sunday night family, friends and total strangers came together at the Richardson Civic Center for a candlelight vigil. Hundreds braved the bitter cold to honor the 14-year department veteran, who was remembered for his funny personality and a working professionalism that left a lasting impact on his colleagues and the public he served.

Officer Sherrard’s wife and daughters were surrounded by support as fellow police officers and friends addressed the crowd.

“When a police officer or fireman dies a little bit of us goes to heaven with him… every one of us,” said retired RPD officer Morris McGowan. Sherrard’s sister, Crystal, spoke of the loss to those who loved her brother most. “I can’t think of a better husband or a better father and I know they’re going to miss him so much,” she said.

As loved ones prepare to bury a fallen hero the Richardson community is offering all the support they can. Police Chief Jim Spivey said, “We’ve lost an amazing part of our police department, a leader, the guy who picked us up. The guy who carried us.”

In addition to those in Wylie, students and staff in the Mesquite Independent School District will wear blue today. Officer Sherrard was a graduate of Mesquite High School.

A memorial continues to grow outside Richardson police headquarters as North Texans remember Ofc. Sherrard.

Funeral services for Officer David Sherrard will be held Tuesday, February 13 at 2:00 p.m. at Watermark Community Church located at 7540 LBJ Freeway in Dallas.