DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel is speaking out, revealing he’s been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
In an exclusive interview with Good Morning America, the former Texas A&M standout and Heisman Trophy winner says he used drinking to self medicate his bipolar disorder.
Manziel says his mental health comes first, but he has hopes of restarting his football career.
“I want to get back on the football field and do what brought me so much joy” said Manziel.
Manziel has not played football since the 2015 season.