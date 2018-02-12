PALESTINE (KRLD) – Palestine police had an interesting encounter with an intoxicated man recently.
Palestine PD posted a picture on their Facebook page showing the intoxicated individual standing on top of one of their squad cars. The man also happened to be naked.
Officers received a call about the man walking the streets, and when they arrived, the man jumped on top of a squad car.
Palestine Police Chief Andy Harvey says it’s not the first time officers have dealt with him. “Police officers see a lot of things that never cease to amaze us. It’s not to ridicule anyone. This is just part of the job. I think people are interested in what’s happening in their city,” said Harvey.
The man was arrested for public intoxication of an unknown narcotic.