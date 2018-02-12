CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Chris Melore, Local TV, school dance, Students, talkers, Utah

OGDEN, Utah (CBS Local) – Student dances are a normal part of school life for most American children, but a controversial policy at one Utah school is telling kids that they don’t have a choice in whom they dance with.

Sixth-graders at Kanesville Elementary School have been told by school officials that they can’t refuse a request to dance from one of their classmates during their Valentine’s Day dance. “The teacher said she can’t. She has to say yes. She has to accept,” Utah mother Natalie Richard said via KMVT.

Richard, the mother of a girl at the school, reportedly approached school officials about her concerns over a dance where girls are not allowed to say no. “He basically just said they’ve had this dance set up this way for a long time and they’ve never had any concerns before,” Richard reported, regarding her conversation with Kanesville Elementary School’s principal.

The Weber School District confirmed the dance policy and claimed that the rule was made to promote inclusion among their students. “We want to promote kindness, and so we want you to say yes when someone asks you to dance,” district community relations specialist Lane Findlay said.

While the dance policy is reportedly still in effect, Richard argued that it is sending a bad message to young children who are not being taught that rejection is a normal part of life. “Psychologically, my daughter keeps coming to me and saying, ‘I can’t say no to a boy.’ That’s the message kids are getting,” Richard warned.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch