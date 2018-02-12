DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three employees were shot during an aggravated robbery at a Dallas store Monday afternoon.
Police were called just after 1 p.m. to 4537 Elsie Faye Heggins Street, off Dolphin Road.
The employees were found with gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital. Two are expected to recover, but the third is in critical condition, police said.
The suspect remains at-large and the investigation is on-going.
Anyone with information about the crime should call Dallas police.
