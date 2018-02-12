Warming temps through Thursday. Near 80??

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under:1080 KRLD, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, Texas, Weather, Winter

*High Yesterday: 44; Precipitation: Trace; YTD Precip: 1.12”; Deficit: 1.96”*

  • One day of sunshine this week….sorry!
  • A few showers Tuesday.
  • Warming temps through Thursday. Near 80??
  • 40+ degree temperature drop Friday, with precipitation.
  • Slowly warming this weekend.
  • Normal High: 60; Normal Low: 39

Today: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: Low 50s. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: Mid to upper 30s. Wind: East 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and cool. Chance of showers. High: Upper 40s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

Wednesday. Morning drizzle and fog. Cloudy with a few sprinkles, ending by afternoon. Warmer. High: Mid 60s.

Thursday. Morning clouds. SOME afternoon sunshine. Even warmer. Late evening cold front. High: Mid 70s.

Friday: (40+ degree temp. drop) Cloudy, windy and sharply colder. Chance of showers. High: Mid to upper 30s

Saturday: Cloudy, continued cold. High: Mid to upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and warmer. High: Low to mid 60s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch