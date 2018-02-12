*High Yesterday: 44; Precipitation: Trace; YTD Precip: 1.12”; Deficit: 1.96”*
- One day of sunshine this week….sorry!
- A few showers Tuesday.
- Warming temps through Thursday. Near 80??
- 40+ degree temperature drop Friday, with precipitation.
- Slowly warming this weekend.
- Normal High: 60; Normal Low: 39
Today: Partly cloudy and warmer. High: Low 50s. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: Mid to upper 30s. Wind: East 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Cloudy and cool. Chance of showers. High: Upper 40s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.
Wednesday. Morning drizzle and fog. Cloudy with a few sprinkles, ending by afternoon. Warmer. High: Mid 60s.
Thursday. Morning clouds. SOME afternoon sunshine. Even warmer. Late evening cold front. High: Mid 70s.
Friday: (40+ degree temp. drop) Cloudy, windy and sharply colder. Chance of showers. High: Mid to upper 30s
Saturday: Cloudy, continued cold. High: Mid to upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and warmer. High: Low to mid 60s.
