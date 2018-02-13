NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills firefighters are working a three-alarm fire at a three-story apartment building in the 6900 block of NE Loop 820 Tuesday night.
The fire department said the building is a total loss.
There were no reports of injuries as multiple units were evacuated.
There are no details on what might have caused the fire.
Mutual aid arrived from Richland Hills, Haltom City, Bedford, Keller and Colleyville, according to the North Richland Hills Fire Department.
The fire department tweeted that all crews evacuated the building for safety.