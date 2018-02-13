CBS 11(Image via CBS 11 News) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 […]
Filed Under:Apartment Fire, firefighters, Local TV, North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills firefighters are working a three-alarm fire at a three-story apartment building in the 6900 block of NE Loop 820 Tuesday night.

nrh fire 3 Apartment Building Destroyed By Fire In North Richland Hills

North Richland Hills apartment fire (Sal Rios – CBS11)

The fire department said the building is a total loss.

There were no reports of injuries as multiple units were evacuated.

There are no details on what might have caused the fire.

Mutual aid arrived from Richland Hills, Haltom City, Bedford, Keller and Colleyville, according to the North Richland Hills Fire Department.

The fire department tweeted that all crews evacuated the building for safety.

