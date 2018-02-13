CBS 11(Image via CBS 11 News) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 […]
Filed Under:Darwin's Natural Selections, Food & Drug Administration, Health Risk, Pet Food, Recall

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Food & Drug Administration has issued a warning about six different types of Darwin’s Natural Selections dog and cat food possibly contaminated with salmonella.

Government regulators said the raw food has made multiple pets sick — and even killed at least one animal.

The pet food is sold directly to customers online and the company said it has reached out to affected customers individually, warning them of the recall.

In addition to reports of illnesses associated with Salmonella contamination in the products, the FDA is aware of complaints of at least three animals who were reportedly injured by bone shards in the Darwin’s Natural raw pet food products.

