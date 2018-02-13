NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Food & Drug Administration has issued a warning about six different types of Darwin’s Natural Selections dog and cat food possibly contaminated with salmonella.
Government regulators said the raw food has made multiple pets sick — and even killed at least one animal.
The pet food is sold directly to customers online and the company said it has reached out to affected customers individually, warning them of the recall.
In addition to reports of illnesses associated with Salmonella contamination in the products, the FDA is aware of complaints of at least three animals who were reportedly injured by bone shards in the Darwin’s Natural raw pet food products.