concussion, Dallas Cowboys, Football, Lincoln Coleman, missing, NFL

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Missing since Friday, former Dallas Cowboys running back Lincoln Coleman was found safe on Tuesday morning, according to Dallas Police.

Investigators were worried about his diminished mental capacity and his need for medical help.

Coleman’s agent and friend of 15 years, Christopher Randolph, said Coleman had parked his car at a church three blocks from his house.

lincoln coleman Former Dallas Cowboy Lincoln Coleman Found Safe After Forgetting Where He Parked

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Lincoln Coleman (photo courtesy: Facebook)

He said Coleman could not figure out where he left his car or how to get home.

Randolph said on Tuesday at about 4 a.m., Coleman returned home but was confused about what happened.

“We were worried about him freezing. Obviously him getting jumped, mugged you know? Car stolen,” said Randolph. “He’s a big man and he can take care of himself, but when he’s in that condition, you don’t know what he’s thinking or you’re thinking someone can take advantage of him.”

He said the incident was due to a combination of dementia, bipolar disorder and all the concussions he suffered during his career as an NFL running back.

“Sometimes when he has bad days, he just wonders off. He gets confused and then he gets frustrated and that kind of exacerbates itself into a problem where he just doesn’t know where to go, he gets lost so to speak,” said Randolph.

Coleman was awarded a settlement with the NFL due to his injuries.

The claim is filed but the payment is still pending.

Randolph said Coleman needs the funds to help pay for continuous care, supervision and medicine.

