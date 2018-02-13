CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Mourners sang and prayed to honor a suburban Dallas police officer who was fatally shot while answering a disturbance call.

screen shot 2018 02 13 at 4 27 17 pm Funeral Service Held For Richardson Officer

David Sherrard funeral

A funeral was held Tuesday for Richardson police Officer David Sherrard. A flag-draped casket was part of the service at Watermark Community Church to honor Sherrard, who was the first Richardson police officer killed in the line of duty.

screen shot 2018 02 08 at 11 27 41 am copy Funeral Service Held For Richardson Officer

David Sherrard (credit: Richardson Police Department)

“I’m going to miss David. I’m so blessed that we made it to our 15 year anniversary in November and that we made the most out of celebrating it,” said his widow, Nicole, during the service. “I’m going to miss our love, our laughs. Our silly times and banter. Our double date nights. Cuddling, cuz Dave loved to cuddle.”

Police Chief Jimmy Spivey called Sherrard a “true hero.”

Authorities say the 37-year-old officer died Feb. 7 at a hospital hours after he was shot while entering an apartment. Police say another man was found shot dead at the scene.

The suspect, Brandon McCall, eventually surrendered and remains jailed without bond on capital murder charge. Investigators are trying to determine what prompted the disturbance.

