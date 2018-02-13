DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Mourners sang and prayed to honor a suburban Dallas police officer who was fatally shot while answering a disturbance call.
A funeral was held Tuesday for Richardson police Officer David Sherrard. A flag-draped casket was part of the service at Watermark Community Church to honor Sherrard, who was the first Richardson police officer killed in the line of duty.
“I’m going to miss David. I’m so blessed that we made it to our 15 year anniversary in November and that we made the most out of celebrating it,” said his widow, Nicole, during the service. “I’m going to miss our love, our laughs. Our silly times and banter. Our double date nights. Cuddling, cuz Dave loved to cuddle.”
Police Chief Jimmy Spivey called Sherrard a “true hero.”
Authorities say the 37-year-old officer died Feb. 7 at a hospital hours after he was shot while entering an apartment. Police say another man was found shot dead at the scene.
The suspect, Brandon McCall, eventually surrendered and remains jailed without bond on capital murder charge. Investigators are trying to determine what prompted the disturbance.
