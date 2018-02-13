HOUSTON (AP) – Officials are going forward with a $105 million redevelopment of the Houston Astrodome that would include raising the ground level two floors to create about 1,400 parking spaces.
Harris County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to give the project final approval.
Officials had approved $10.5 million on the project’s initial design in 2016.
Plans call for the bottom floor of the county-owned Astrodome to be raised for parking so that it can be used for festivals, conferences and commercial uses across more than 550,000 square feet of space.
Parking revenue, hotel occupancy taxes and county general funds will cover the cost.
Opened in 1965, the Astrodome has been vacant for 19 years and closed to all events since 2009. Voters in 2013 rejected a $217 million bond package for renovations.
(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)