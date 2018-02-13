CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:2018 Winter Olympics, Chris Melore, dogs, Figure Skating, Local TV, olympics, talkers

NEW YORK (CBS Local) – An Olympic figure skater went to South Korea last year to rescue dogs from the country’s controversial meat trade. Now, she’s back and taking home a gold medal.

Canadian pairs skater Meagan Duhamel — a two-time world champion — rescued her mini-dachshund Moo-tae from a South Korean meat farm last February. Working with the non-profit Free Korean Dogs, Duhamel adopted the 2-year-old pup while she was in the country for Olympic trial runs. The skater and her husband also brought another meat farm rescue back to Canada to be adopted by another family.

“We have a lady that walks our dogs every day while we’re training, and she says Moo-tae is the most popular dog in the dog park,” Duhamel said, via CBS News.

One year later, the 32-year-old Olympian and her skating partner, Eric Radford, helped Team Canada take home the gold medal in the figure skating team event.

The Olympian’s story has brought attention to South Korean’s controversial dog meat industry, which reportedly sees nearly 2 million canines raised on meat farms before being sold and slaughtered.

“I have been selling dog meat for decades. It is really difficult for me to change my menu just because of the Olympics,” local restaurant owner Park Young-ae said.

Animal rights groups like Humane Society International have lobbied for South Korea to ban the slaughter and eating of dogs. There are 196 registered dog farms in the province hosting the 2018 Olympic games alone.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch