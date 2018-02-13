CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:campaign donations, Chris Melore, GOP, Local TV, talkers, U.S. Senate, Wisconsin

CBS Local — The parents of a Republican U.S. Senate candidate have made a very generous political donation… to one of their son’s opponents.

GOP candidate Kevin Nicholson, a Marine Corps veteran running for office in Wisconsin, is challenging fellow Republican Leah Vukmir for the spot in November’s senate race. The GOP’s primary winner will face off against the incumbent Democrat, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who has been in office since 2013.

According to federal records, Baldwin’s campaign got a $2,700 boost from Michael and Donna Nicholson in December. The total is the largest donation a citizen could make during the Democratic primary season.

“My parents have a different worldview than I do, and it is not surprising that they would support a candidate like Tammy Baldwin who shares their perspective,” Kevin Nicholson told CNN. The former Marine added he wasn’t “born” a conservative and his experiences in the military led him to run for a spot in the U.S. Senate. “Regardless of who may disagree with my life decisions, I would not trade these experiences for anything, and they will always guide my views as Wisconsin’s next U.S. Senator.”

Nicholson’s parents reportedly have a long history of donating to Democratic candidates and the couple did not respond to requests to comment on their contribution to Sen. Baldwin. Regardless of the outcome in November, family dinners in the Nicholson household just got a lot more interesting.

