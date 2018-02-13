CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
UPDATED: February 13, 2018  4:30 PM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Samuell High School ninth grader, Natalie Hernandez, 14, was shot and killed and a 16-year-old boy, also a student there, is in stable condition.

The drive-by shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday, February 12 while the students were parked at a city park in Pleasant Grove.

 

 

screen shot 2018 02 13 at 3 08 18 pm Teen Dies In Drive By Shooting In Dallas, Second Teen In Hospital

Natalie Hernandez – shooting victim

Two other students were in the car when the shooting happened but were not hurt.

Dallas Police said they found Hernandez and the three other students at a convenience store gas station at 1731 S. Buckner Boulevard, but the shooting actually happened in the 1800 block of Ormond Drive.

The store clerk said Hernandez and the injured 16-year-old walked into the store.

“I asked them what happened. They said someone came to the park, blocked them in, and they started shooting,” said Cliff Giddings. “She said, ‘I’ve been shot,’ fell on the ground, ‘I’ve been shot in the stomach or whatever’.”

Dallas ISD said the high school freshman was bright, happy and smart.

The suspects are said to be four men in a dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the Murder and the Aggravated Assaults are asked to contact Homicide Detective Montenegro at 214-283-4801 or by email at e.montenegro@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

Call Crime Stoppers at (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

