CBS 11(credit: Texas Dept. of Family and Protective Services) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | […]
TXA 21(credit: Texas Dept. of Family and Protective Services) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! […]
MeTV TXA 21.2(credit: Texas Dept. of Family and Protective Services) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You […]
KRLD(credit: Texas Dept. of Family and Protective Services) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: […]
105.3 The Fan(credit: Texas Dept. of Family and Protective Services) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As […]
By Brittany Jeffers
Filed Under:Austin, Basketball, Brawl, desoto, DeSoto High School, duncanville, Duncanville High School, high school basketball, Local TV, UIL, Viral Video

DUNCANVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – A basketball game between DeSoto High School and Duncanville High School turned into a fist fight last week, and video of the brawl quickly spread on social media. That viral video, posted shortly after the game ended on Duncanville’s home court, will be discussed Tuesday at a UIL meeting in Austin.

The video shows a crowd of students from both sides fighting on the court, as coaches and security officers attempt to separate them from each other. It is not known how the brawl started or exactly who was involved, but the fight will have an impact on the season moving forward.

Officials with the DeSoto Independent School District stated that their basketball team will forfeit their last two regular season games, and issue suspensions to students who were involved in the fight. At least one student athlete was suspended from the basketball program indefinitely.

The Duncanville Independent School District has not yet announced any disciplinary action on their side.

Jabari Johnson posted the video of the brawl online. Along with the footage, he said, “I hate we had to witness this ugly scene tonite there’s no place for this in the game.” Both the DeSoto ISD and the Duncanville ISD stated that they are taking steps to ensure that this does not happen again.

Meanwhile, the UIL will review video of the brawl and discuss their own possible punishments — including student violations and school district personnel violations — at a meeting on Tuesday afternoon in Austin. The fight is scheduled to be addressed at 2:30 p.m. on the UIL’s agenda.

The brawl came right after DeSoto defeated Duncanville by a score of 67-46.

Both of the school districts released statements last week explaining that the issue is under investigation, and that they do not condone this type of behavior. The schools have not said which students are facing punishment. The extent of any injuries that were sustained during the nasty brawl, which left children in the crowd in tears, is not known.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch