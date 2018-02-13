DUNCANVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – A basketball game between DeSoto High School and Duncanville High School turned into a fist fight last week, and video of the brawl quickly spread on social media. That viral video, posted shortly after the game ended on Duncanville’s home court, will be discussed Tuesday at a UIL meeting in Austin.

The video shows a crowd of students from both sides fighting on the court, as coaches and security officers attempt to separate them from each other. It is not known how the brawl started or exactly who was involved, but the fight will have an impact on the season moving forward.

Officials with the DeSoto Independent School District stated that their basketball team will forfeit their last two regular season games, and issue suspensions to students who were involved in the fight. At least one student athlete was suspended from the basketball program indefinitely.

The Duncanville Independent School District has not yet announced any disciplinary action on their side.

I hate we had to witness this ugly scene tonite there's no place for this in the game of 🏀. Players suffered injuries & its likely that suspensions will impact both teams moving forward smdh pic.twitter.com/igS8bqGu3W — Jabari Johnson (@coachjabari) February 7, 2018

Jabari Johnson posted the video of the brawl online. Along with the footage, he said, “I hate we had to witness this ugly scene tonite there’s no place for this in the game.” Both the DeSoto ISD and the Duncanville ISD stated that they are taking steps to ensure that this does not happen again.

Meanwhile, the UIL will review video of the brawl and discuss their own possible punishments — including student violations and school district personnel violations — at a meeting on Tuesday afternoon in Austin. The fight is scheduled to be addressed at 2:30 p.m. on the UIL’s agenda.

The brawl came right after DeSoto defeated Duncanville by a score of 67-46.

Both of the school districts released statements last week explaining that the issue is under investigation, and that they do not condone this type of behavior. The schools have not said which students are facing punishment. The extent of any injuries that were sustained during the nasty brawl, which left children in the crowd in tears, is not known.