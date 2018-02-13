CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
CBS Local — Olympic officials want the thousands of athletes at this year’s winter games to be safe on and off the field. A record 110,000 condoms have been handed out to the nearly 3,000 Olympians in PyeongChang; that’s almost 40 condoms per athlete.

The Olympics have a reputation for being a hotbed for hook-ups and one night stands between the talented competitors. Organizers say the massive total is 10,000 more than were given to athletes at the Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014 games.

The condom count still falls far behind what is needed for the summer games every four years. With over 11,000 athletes at the Rio Summer Olympics in 2016, a staggering 450,000 condoms were reportedly brought into the Olympic village.

According to the BBC, the 16-day event has already seen activity on Tinder skyrocket with athletes swiping right and finding matches at record rates. U.S. snowboarder Jamie Anderson claims she had to delete her Tinder app at the 2014 games because it was too distracting. The strategy apparently worked as Anderson won gold in Sochi and again at this year’s Olympics.

Some athletes were disappointed by the “generic” selection of protection Olympic organizers are offering. “I thought maybe they’d have like Olympic rings on them or they’d be all different colors, but, no. It’s all a myth,” U.S. men’s figure skater Adam Rippon told Out Magazine.

