DUNCANVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – Breaking news out of Duncanville where overnight a man opened fire at a crowded restaurant. The shooting took place outside, near a patio area at the Pappadeaux Restaurant just off Highway 67.

According to police, there was some type of a disturbance inside just before 10 o’clock Monday night. At some point three men went outside the restaurant, onto the patio, and one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire.

“There was a bigger group inside, but the group of the three males knew each other from the information that we’re gathering,” explained Officer Doug Sisk, a spokesperson with the Duncanville Police Department. “Exactly what the relationships were I don’t know that. We just have determined that they knew each other from being inside the restaurant.”

The shooter then drove away with a woman inside the vehicle.

When police arrived they found two people shot. Both victims were taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center — their conditions aren’t known.

The restaurant and bar was full of people celebrating Fat Tuesday. When the gunfire rang out people inside began running and trying to find shelter. “At that point and time it was mass chaos inside Pappadeaux’s… everybody fleeing, running over, knocking down waitresses and everything else,” said Sisk.

Police say they don’t have a good description of the shooter, the woman he fled with or the vehicle he was driving.