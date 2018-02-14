PARKLAND, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A shooting at a Florida high school Wednesday sent students rushing out into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building.

Police had a young man in a red shirt in custody around 3:45 p.m. ET.

Ambulances converged on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as emergency workers appeared to be treating wounded people on the sidewalks.

A parent, Cesar Figueroa, told CBS News his daughter is in the school hiding in a closet with a friend and is afraid to talk.

He said waiting to hear from her via text was the longest 20 minutes of his life.

He said his daughter heard shots fire, saw a window blown out, she screamed and ran into a closet with friends.

He said his daughter said three students were shot in classroom next to her.

Jeiella Dodoo is a student who escaped from school. She told CBS News a fire alarm went off near the end of class around 2:30 p.m. ET, but there had already been a drill that morning.

They started to evacuate and then they heard gun shots.

Dodoo said she thought it was an emergency exercise at first.

She and other students ran behind the school, jumped a fence and then ran to a nearby Walmart.

Florida Sen. Bill Nelson told CBS News there are fatalities but he doesn’t know how many.

“This a bad day for the students, the school and their parents and thoughts and my prayers go out to the people who are grieving,” Sen. Nelson said.

One student inside the building took to Twitter to document the terror.

Television footage showed police in olive fatigues, with weapons drawn, entering the school, then dozens of children running and walking quickly out.

A police officer waved the students on, urging them to quickly evacuate the school.

Emergency medical personnel pulled stretchers from the backs of ambulances as police cars surrounded the parking lot of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were wounded.

Coral Springs Police said on their Twitter account Wednesday that the school was locked down and that students and teachers inside should remain barricaded until police reach them.

The White House released the following statement on the shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The President has spoken with Governor Scott of Florida and offered federal assistance if needed. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Nielsen also spoke with Governor Scott as well as state and local officials. She has briefed the President on those conversations. The Governor, the Secretary, and other Administration officials will continue to keep the President updated.

In light of this tragedy there will not be a regularly scheduled briefing as previously announced. We will inform you as more information is available.

We continue to keep the victims, and their friends and family, in our thoughts and prayers.

