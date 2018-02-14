CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
BREAKING: Shooting At Florida High School - At Least 20 Injured | Watch LIVE|READ LATEST
UPDATED: February 14, 2018  3:20 PM
Filed Under:active shooter, florida, high school, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School., parkland, School Shooting, SWAT

PARKLAND, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A shooting at a Florida high school Wednesday sent students rushing out into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building.

Police had a young man in a red shirt in custody around 3:45 p.m. ET.

9eac6e3119fc4d1a93d622bfeb3b1a8f Suspect In Custody After Shooting At High School In Florida

man in custody at school shooting in FL (CBS)

Ambulances converged on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as emergency workers appeared to be treating  wounded people on the sidewalks.

6a88a4870229431cbe9f9748afa0ee1e Suspect In Custody After Shooting At High School In Florida

wounded treated outside FL high school (CBS)

A parent, Cesar Figueroa, told CBS News his daughter is in the school hiding in a closet with a friend and is afraid to talk.

He said waiting to hear from her via text was the longest 20 minutes of his life.

He said his daughter heard shots fire, saw a window blown out, she screamed and ran into a closet with friends.

He said his daughter said three students were shot in classroom next to her.

Jeiella Dodoo is a student who escaped from school.  She told CBS News a fire alarm went off near the end of class around 2:30 p.m. ET, but there had already been a drill that morning.

They started to evacuate and then they heard gun shots.

Dodoo said she thought it was an emergency exercise at first.

She and other students ran behind the school, jumped a fence and then ran to a nearby Walmart.

Florida Sen. Bill Nelson told CBS News there are fatalities but he doesn’t know how many.

“This a bad day for the students, the school and their parents and thoughts and my prayers go out to the people who are grieving,” Sen. Nelson said.

screen shot 2018 02 14 at 2 22 57 pm Suspect In Custody After Shooting At High School In Florida

students evacuate after high school shooting in Florida (CBS)

One student inside the building took to Twitter to document the terror.

Television footage showed police in olive fatigues, with weapons drawn, entering the school, then dozens of children running and walking quickly out.

A police officer waved the students on, urging them to quickly evacuate the school.

screen shot 2018 02 14 at 2 26 56 pm Suspect In Custody After Shooting At High School In Florida

SWAT team at Florida high school shooting (CBS)

Emergency medical personnel pulled stretchers from the backs of ambulances as police cars surrounded the parking lot of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were wounded.

Coral Springs Police said on their Twitter account Wednesday that the school was locked down and that students and teachers inside should remain barricaded until police reach them.

READ CBS MIAMI COVERAGE HERE

The White House released the following statement on the shooting Wednesday afternoon.

The President has spoken with Governor Scott of Florida and offered federal assistance if needed. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Nielsen also spoke with Governor Scott as well as state and local officials. She has briefed the President on those conversations. The Governor, the Secretary, and other Administration officials will continue to keep the President updated.

In light of this tragedy there will not be a regularly scheduled briefing as previously announced. We will inform you as more information is available.

We continue to keep the victims, and their friends and family, in our thoughts and prayers.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

