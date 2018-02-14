CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
(CNN) – Olympics swimming champion Michael Phelps is diving into a new role: Father of two.

Phelps and and his wife, Nicole, welcomed their second child this week as the Winter Olympics continued half a world away — perfect timing for the son of the most decorated Olympian of all time.

Their oldest son, Boomer, was born in May 2016.

“Magical moments yesterday … Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world!,” Phelps posted on Instagram on Tuesday, accompanied by a picture of his wife and two sons.

“We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama. I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world.”

His wife said she is “surrounded by boys and I couldn’t be happier.”

Beckett’s big brother also took to social media to pay tribute to the newest addition.

“I am officially a big bro!!! All I wanna do is hold him! I can’t wait til I get to teach him so many cool things about the world!,” Boomer, um, his Instagram ghostwriter posted.

The couple got engaged in February 2015, and tied the knot at a secret wedding the following year.

