COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Kassius Robertson scored 16 points, Jordan Barnett added 15 and Missouri defeated No. 21 Texas A&M 62-58 to push its winning streak to five games Tuesday night.

The Tigers (18-8, 8-5 Southeastern Conference) played solid defense and clean offense, but struggled in the last five minutes, against struggling with the press.

Up two points with 14 seconds left, Missouri turned the ball over on an inbound. Texas A&M’s Robert Williams missed a layup with a chance to tie, and the Tigers closed it out at the free-throw line.

T.J. Starks and Admon Gilder led the Aggies (17-9, 6-7) with 14 points each. Robert Williams had nine rebounds for Texas A&M. The Tigers held Texas A&M to just 32 percent from the field in the first half, including 1 of 13 from 3-point range.

Missouri dominated Texas A&M from beyond the arc, where the Tigers hit six 3’s to A&M’s two. They also turned the Aggies over 16 times and scored 12 points off the turnovers.

Texas A&M came in ranked fourth nationally averaging 41.76 rebounds per game. The Aggies won the rebounding battle 46-30, but forward Tyler Davis picked up his second foul with 11:07 remaining in the first half and played limited minutes after.

Davis’ absence allowed Missouri’s Jeremiah Tilmon to flourish, scoring a season-high 14 points.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: A&M’s four-game winning streak, which included wins over Auburn and Kentucky last week, ended. After scoring more than 80 points in each of its last four games, Texas A&M was locked up by Missouri’s defense.

Missouri: The Tigers continue to climb the SEC standings. Mizzou is fourth, a half-game behind Tennessee and Florida tied for second. When its offense doesn’t turn the ball over, Missouri can be a scary opponent.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M plays at Arkansas on Saturday.

Missouri takes its winning streak on the road to LSU on Saturday.

