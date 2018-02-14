CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:1080 KRLD, Dallas weather, Dan Brounoff, DFW Weather, Fort Worth weather, krld, Weather

*High Yesterday: 48; Precip: Trace; YTD Precip: 1.12”; Deficit: 2.17”*

Headlines:

  • Fog and drizzle this morning.
  • Warming temperatures through tomorrow… Close to 80!
  • 40 degree temperature drop by Friday evening.
  • Chance of rain Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.
  • Mild next week!
  • Normal High: 60; Normal Low: 39

Valentine’s Day: Morning clouds, fog and drizzle. Remaining cloudy and humid. Warmer. High: Mid to upper 60s. Wind: South 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, humid and mild. Low: Near 60. Wind: South 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy and warm. More sunshine west of Dallas. High: Mid to upper 70s. Wind: South SSW 15-25.

Friday: Another strong cold front by daybreak. Slight chance of showers. Falling temps (40s by eve.) and windy through the day.

Saturday: Cloudy, continued chilly. Good chance of rain. High: Upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and warmer. High: Near 60.

Monday and Tuesday: Chance of rain. Mild. High: 60s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch