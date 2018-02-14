*High Yesterday: 48; Precip: Trace; YTD Precip: 1.12”; Deficit: 2.17”*
Headlines:
- Fog and drizzle this morning.
- Warming temperatures through tomorrow… Close to 80!
- 40 degree temperature drop by Friday evening.
- Chance of rain Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.
- Mild next week!
- Normal High: 60; Normal Low: 39
Valentine’s Day: Morning clouds, fog and drizzle. Remaining cloudy and humid. Warmer. High: Mid to upper 60s. Wind: South 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy, humid and mild. Low: Near 60. Wind: South 10-20 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, windy and warm. More sunshine west of Dallas. High: Mid to upper 70s. Wind: South SSW 15-25.
Friday: Another strong cold front by daybreak. Slight chance of showers. Falling temps (40s by eve.) and windy through the day.
Saturday: Cloudy, continued chilly. Good chance of rain. High: Upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and warmer. High: Near 60.
Monday and Tuesday: Chance of rain. Mild. High: 60s.