Filed Under:Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon, Duncanville Police, Local TV, Pappadeaux, Roderick Lamond Rodgers

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville Police made an arrest in connection with the shooting at Pappadeaux Tuesday night.

Roderick Lamond Rodgers, 31, of DeSoto, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with both being second degree felonies.

Rodgers is in custody, but the bond has not been set. He waiting to go before a judge.

According to police, there was some type of a disturbance inside just before 10 o’clock Monday night. At some point three men went outside the restaurant, onto the patio, and one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire.

“Five or six shots, really close together… Chaos.  People started screaming, running, crawling.  It was crazy,” said Alicia Davis who told CBS11 on Wednesday how she dove under the table instead of running.

The shooter then drove away with a woman inside the vehicle.

When police arrived they found two people shot. Both victims were taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Late Wednesday morning police told CBS 11 News that one of the victims had to undergo emergency surgery and that both were currently hospitalized and stable.

Officer Sisk said, “There were two victims that were shot. One of them was shot once at least. The other one was shot multiple times.”

The restaurant and bar was full of people celebrating Fat Tuesday. When the gunfire rang out people inside began running and trying to find shelter. “At that point and time it was mass chaos inside Pappadeaux’s… everybody fleeing, running over, knocking down waitresses and everything else,” said Sisk.

