DALLAS (KRLD) – Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings is upset with leadership in Washington and around the country, for not doing enough about gun violence.
Rawlings says Wednesday’s shooting struck close to home, as his best friend’s son is a student at the school in Parkland, Florida. The boy lost one of his good friends in the shooting.
In an often angry tone, Rawlings urged leaders in Washington to act to help end gun violence.
“Our sense of outrage goes away. America needs to be outraged by this,” Said Rawlings. “Kids are dying people! Don’t elect officials that won’t do anything about this!”
He announced that he will ask Texans in Congress to establish a blue-ribbon commission to study the problem.
Rawlings says leaders need to lead or “get the hell out of the way.”
Rawlings also said the shooting evoked memories of the July 7 shooting in downtown Dallas, that left five officers dead.