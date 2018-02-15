CBS 11(credit: Getty Images/Alex Wong) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… […]
CBS Local — After an investigation reportedly uncovered a drug used for euthanizing animals inside various brands of dog food, a massive recall has been issued by multiple companies.

The J.M. Smucker Company issued a voluntary recall of several types of their “Gravy Train,” “Kibbles ‘N Bits,” and “Skippy” wet dog food products. In a memo to retailers, obtained by TruthAboutPetFood.com, J.M. Smucker said the move was being made “because a minor ingredient may contain low levels of pentobarbital.”

Pentobarbital is a sedative used to treat insomnia but can also induce death when given in large doses. The sedative is a known euthanasia drug given to pets when they are put to sleep. Smucker’s memo claims that the amount detected was “extremely low” and did not pose a risk to pets, however, its presence was “not acceptable.”

According to reports, 60 percent of Gravy Train samples in an independent test came back positive for pentobarbital. “Please know our internal investigation into this situation is ongoing. We take this very seriously and are extremely disappointed that pentobarbital was introduced to our supply chain,” Gravy Train officials said in a statement after 10 different types of the brand were recalled.

The FDA is also investigating the euthanasia drug contamination after finding the chemical in Evanger’s dog and cat food. The Illinois-based company recalled its “Hunk of Beef” products when FDA officials found the drug in a shipment of dog food cans manufactured between June 6 and June 13, 2016.

“Pentobarbital can affect animals that ingest it, and possibly cause side effects such as drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, or nausea, or in extreme cases, possibly death,” U.S. health officials warn.

