FLOWER MOUND (CBSDFW.COM) – A Flower Mound Marcus High School student was arrested Thursday after he was caught with a handgun.
Flower Mound police say a 16-year-old was taken into custody after school resource officers were notified about the student possibly having a gun and pulled him out of class to search him.
Officers discovered that the student did have a small caliber handgun in his possession but the weapon wasn’t loaded. However, police did add that the suspect was also in possession of bullets.
The student faces felony charges for possessing a firearm in a prohibited place.