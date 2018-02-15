WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump will address the nation about the Florida school shooting at 11 a.m. EST.

Trump also issued a proclamation Thursday honoring victims of the shooting at the Parkland, Florida, high school where 17 were killed.

NEW: President Trump orders U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds in honor of Parkland, Florida, school shooting victims https://t.co/a1MXsLNIPw pic.twitter.com/uQC1qHugBc — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 15, 2018

The presidential proclamation says: “Our Nation grieves with those who have lost loved ones in the shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.”

The former student who opened fire Wednesday with an AR-15 rifle was charged Thursday morning.

Earlier Thursday, Trump said it appears the suspect was “mentally disturbed.”

So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2018

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

Trump has cited mental health before as a cause for mass shootings, dismissing questions about gun control.

