DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a man who sexually assaulted a woman who was walking alone to the Morrell DART Station in Oak Cliff.

The assault happened on Sunday, February 3, 2018, between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. The suspect approached the victim near the intersection of Denley and Claude Street. He took the victim to a playground near the intersection of 2400 Van Cleave and 2900 E. Kiest Boulevard and sexually assaulted her.

sex assault oak cliff 2018 Police Seek Man Who Sexually Assaulted Woman At Oak Cliff Park

This man was wearing a black button up shirt and black pants on Sunday when he sexually assaulted a woman in Oak Cliff. Recognize him? Contact Detective B. Kramer #7860 at 214-671-3613 or email brandi.kramer@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us. (composite sketch: Dallas Police Department)

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 37-43 years of age, 6’0″ tall, with a stocky build weighing about 220 pounds, with short black hair and a dark complexion. He was driving a newer model four door silver Dodge Charger with black racing stripes down the center of it.

If anyone knows the identity of the suspect or the vehicle, please contact Detective B. Kramer at (214) 671.3613 or brandi.kramer@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us

If you wish to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at (214) 373.TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

