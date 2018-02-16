CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under:Anti-Muslim, city council member, Facebook, islam, Islamophobic, Local TV, muslim, Plano City Council, Racist, Tom Harrison

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – The controversy over a Plano city council member’s seemingly anti-Muslim Facebook post spilled over Thursday night at the mayor’s State of the City address.

Council member Tom Harrison did not attend the meeting but made an appearance in a video that was greeted with a mixture of loud boos and scattered applause.

Harrison apologized Wednesday after sharing a post on his Facebook page with the words “Share if you think Trump should ban Islam in American schools.”

The apology, though, wasn’t enough for more than a dozen people who gathered outside Plano’s Courtyard Theater to call for his resignation. “We have an elected official who is bigoted,” said Plano resident Asad Shalami.

Betsy Friauf, also of Plano, said, “All children have the right to wear a hijab, to wear a cross on a necklace, a star of David.”

Online, supporters have jumped to the council member’s defense with some accepting his apology and some vigorously insisting no apology was necessary. “We’re going to support Tom Harrison. He’s a good man,” said Allan Samara, with Smart Plano Future, a local organization that has opposed the mayor over the city’s plans for future development.  “And, perhaps, he shouldn’t have raised this issue in the first place.”

A special Plano city council meeting has been called for Sunday to deliberate the “appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal” of Harrison. The council does not have the authority to fire an elected official, but it can vote to censure him, which would serve as an official reprimand.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch