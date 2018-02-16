ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are in custody and one person hospitalized after a late night shooting in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Arlington.
Police say they sent officers to the Taco Cabana on South Cooper Street, near the Walmart Supercenter, after getting a report about a shooting. When officers arrived they found a 17-year-old girl seriously injured from a gunshot.
After some investigation police say three people were inside a car when one of them sitting in the backseat, later identified as 17-year-old Alejandro Perez, began “playing” with a gun. At some point, while handling the weapon, the gun discharged and hit the 17-year-old victim, who was sitting in the front seat.
Police found the gun at the scene and discovered it had been reported stolen. Both the driver of the car, later identified as Giancarlo Kuk, and Perez were arrested.
The female, whose name has not been released, remains in critical condition at a local hospital.