DALLAS (KRLD) – Eli Martinez is getting a lot of reaction to a video he posted on Instagram 10 days ago.
Dancing and rolling with Jenn. I have always been asked how I get them to roll…the reality is I don't do a thing…the Tigers do it all on their own. There is no way I can force a 700 plus pound tiger shark to roll. What I do is feel when the Tigers feel like rolling, then we just sort of dance and dive together. #lovetigersharks #sdmdiving #livingthedream #eyesthatdance #sharklife #tigersharks #savesharks #2018adventures #wildlifevideos #sharkvideos #sharkdreams
“It’s video of a tiger shark named Jenn at Tiger Beach in the Bahamas,” Martinez says.
At first, it appears to be a normal underwater video of a person swimming near sharks … until, suddenly, it’s not.
The video shows Martinez using a crate to playfully dance with the Jenn the shark.
“We bring a small crate with some snacks in it. This keeps the sharks focused on a general area,” Martinez says. “We line up photographers. I’ve learned how to play with sharks and work with them. This tiger shark came in for a snack and I gave her a nose rub. I could tell Jenn was interested in playing. So we sort of danced together for a bit.”
Martinez says he’s not afraid of the sharks, however, he does say that you must respect the sharks.
Martinez says he was excited to “share this side of sharks … I think it’s fantastic.” He has a business called SDM diving where he takes people on expeditions.