IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was rescued Friday evening after he drove into a sinkhole in Irving.
The driver of the truck is alive after officials say he drove into the 40-foot hole.
The Irving Fire Department says the driver did not see the hole and drove through fencing surrounding it.
The hole is located in a worksite by an outside contractor in the middle of Oakdale Drive near MacArthur in Irving.
At the time of the accident, officials say there was an eight-foot tall fencing around the hole that the driver did not see.
At around 11 p.m. Friday, the man’s truck went nose-first into the trench, and it took an hour for the driver to be rescued.
“Two of them went down a ladder, got down to the patient and kept them calm until the technical team arrived,” said J. Taylor, assistant fire chief for Irving.
There have since been extra safety barriers placed in the area that neighbors say weren’t there at the time of the crash.