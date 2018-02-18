PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – A Plano city councilman at the center of controversy over a Facebook post will not resign after the city council held a special session Sunday.
On Tuesday, Tom Harrison shared a Facebook post which read: “Share if you think Trump should ban Islam in American schools.” The post had a picture of a girl wearing a head covering.
City council members voted seven to one to censure Harrison. A censure is like a public reprimand by the council.
It was a packed house Sunday at the special session as dozens from both sides of the issue gathered, holding signs and chanting.
“I want Tom to stay! I spoke with him a few times. He’s a loving person. He loves Plano. He wants to serve Plano citizens,” said supporter Julie Shi.
There were also people calling for Harrison to step down. “There is no place for hate anywhere in America. There is no place for hate in Plano. And we will not stand for it,” said Gail Stevens.
Plano city council deliberated possible action against Harrison. It would take a public recall to remove a council member from office.
Harrison has since deleted the post he shared and has apologized. When he announced he would not resign, he was met with both boos and cheers.