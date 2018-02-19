CBS 11(credit: Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… […]
MILWAUKEE (AP) — An original Pablo Picasso print worth up to an estimated $50,000 was stolen from a downtown Milwaukee art gallery.

According to a Milwaukee television station, appraiser Bill DeLind says his business partner noticed the original 1949 print was missing from DeLind Fine Art Appraisals on Friday. Picasso only did 30 of the prints and signed each with a green crayon in the lower right corner.

DeLind says someone could have walked in the unlocked door unnoticed because he and his business partner were upstairs. The gallery does not have surveillance cameras. He says he hopes a camera across the street captured the thief.

Delind says he called police and then nearby art appraisers, museums and art galleries around the country, in case the print turns up.

Milwaukee police confirm a report was filed for the stolen painting.

