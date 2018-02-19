CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Yona Gavino
Filed Under:dallas police, gas pumps, Gas Station, Local TV, skimmer, skimming device

DALLAS (CBS11) – Dallas Police are investigating who put skimming devices at a busy gas station in Pleasant Grove.

A technician who was out at the gas station at Lake June Road and N. Masters Drive found half a dozen skimming devices.

He says it only takes about ten seconds to install. It’s a quick process to steal credit card information that’s homemade.

“That’s crazy! You hear about it happening all over the city – but in your neighborhood?” said customer Earnest Jackson.

Jackson couldn’t believe nearly half the pumps at the gas station were targeted.

“People are bold, and they don’t care what they do. They’re gonna do it anyway!” said Jackson.

Officers with the Dallas Police Department’s financial crimes unit took the devices. They’re hoping to find fingerprints and clues.

screen shot 2018 02 19 at 7 48 30 pm Skimming Devices Found On Pumps At Busy Gas Station In Pleasant Grove

skimming device investigation (CBS11)

The technician who was removing the devices told CBS11 he’s been to this Pleasant Grove gas station in the past for the same issue.

He taped up the pumps to keep water out, but he says he’ll be back soon to change the locks.

The customers CBS11 talked to say the pay inside the store and with cash.

“We word hard for what we’ve got. For someone to come in and wipe it out. It’s not good,” said customer Linda Borrego.

“My advice? If you don’t feel safe, go inside and pay cash. It may take a little longer, but it’s safer,” said Jackson.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch