DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas DPS troopers lost him once, but ultimately got their man.
Daniel Duffy, 22, was first arrested by troopers after a traffic stop on Northwest Highway overnight.
But while troopers were searching Duffy’s vehicle, the DPS said a handcuffed Duffy managed to get out of the cruiser and ran off.
The DPS said Duffy went home to his Uptown apartment and went to sleep.
That’s where troopers found him and arrested him… again.
He’s charged with evading arrest and escaping from custody.