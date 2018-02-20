CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The second Dallas Cowboys Military Combine qualifier presented by Caliber Collision happens on February 24 at The Star in Frisco.

The event is open to all current active duty service members and members of the National Guard and Reserves.

The top 50 will then be selected to compete in the finals on March 31 at AT&T Stadium, where one man and one woman winner will be selected to attend the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium.

screen shot 2018 02 20 at 2 20 17 pm Dallas Cowboys Military Combine Returning For Second Year

Caliber Combine

Before the inaugural event in 2017, Chief Marketing Officer for Caliber, Greg Clark, said the atmosphere would be very much like a full blown pep rally focused on encouraging and cheering on some of America’s heroes.

“We need to honor our military heroes and this is another way that we can do that. To show their athleticism and how they really can compete with the best of the best,” he said.

The participants will compete in physical drills just like NFL pro’s do during their combines, like the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and the broad jump.

For more information, click here.

